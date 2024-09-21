Crumbling Town Hall awaits restoration

NEW DELHI: Administrative apathy has been causing deterioration of the iconic Town Hall, erstwhile headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), located in Chandni Chowk.

The colonial-era building is in dire need of urgent repair as its structural integrity is being threatened by negligence and poor upkeep. Rampant water seepage has resulted in erosion of plaster; exposed steel bars at places thus weakening the structure.

The Corporation recently held an inspection of the premises, which has been lying vacant since 2012 when the municipal body shifted its head office to swanky 28-storeyed Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg opposite Ramlila Maidan.

According to the officials, the inspection team comprising conservation experts from the state archeology department and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has suggested a comprehensive conservation plan to prevent the about 160-year old Town Hall from further degeneration.

However, the agency, at present, is aiming only to restore two historic meeting halls given the shortage of funds, the officials said.

Earlier, several plans were made for Town Hall’s restoration and to convert it into a museum and heritage hotel over the years nothing materialised.

“Earlier this year, a proposal was initiated to set up a museum in one portion of Town Hall. The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) agreed to provide technical assistance and helped in preparation of the tender document. That plan is yet to take off,” said officials, privy to the matter.