Didn’t want to play a serial killer just for shock value: Vikrant Massey on 'Sector 36'

Aditya, this is your debut. Every director wants his first to be a theatrical…

Aditya Nimbalkar: Honestly, I desired it too but we were getting a platform like Netflix so I was content. In today’s day and age, not every film gets the big screen, I understand that. Moreover, Sector 36 is a film made for personalised watching. I wouldn’t exactly call it a commercial film.

You have extensively worked with Vishal Bhardwaj as an assistant director. You were also credited as co-writer for Talvar (2015). How much of his style influenced your filmmaking?

AN: Almost all of it. Showing the film to him was one of my most nervous screenings. It was only him and me in the in-house theatre at the Maddock Films office. He really liked it. Our relationship is such that he didn’t shy away from giving his critique of certain portions that didn’t work for him.

Although it’s not explicitly stated, Sector 36 seems to be inspired by the 2006 Nithari killings

AN: We actually took inspiration from multiple events and cases that have happened all over the country. This film is told through the prism of Deepak Dobriyal’s cop Ram Charan Pandey and how he clashes with Vikrant’s Prem Singh.

VM: It is a story that is rooted in realism but there is also a lot of symbolism and metaphor. Deepak’s character is the conscience of the film. It is about two opposite forces colliding with each other. It’s a yin and yang story. Prem and Ram are two facets of a society which we all have witnessed in life.

Vikrant, you have often described yourself as a sensitive individual. Playing a serial killer must have taken a toll on your psyche. Were you a little bit apprehensive while taking up the role?

VM: I was apprehensive, but not in terms of how the character will affect my emotional and mental health. After working for years, I know how to separate my personal and professional life. I didn’t want it to be gimmicky, I was wary of that. I didn’t want to play a serial killer to grab attention or for shock value. The apprehension was more when it came to how we were going to execute it. We have had so many serial killers in films before and I didn’t want to play this one in an over-the-top manner. But there is no denying that there is some impact the character leaves you with. As actors, we live so many lives in one life. There are days when you get sleepless nights, but I guess that’s the nature of the job. That’s what you sign up for.

Deepak Dobriyal plays the conscientious cop while Vikrant is the psychopathic killer. Did you guys ever consider a flip in roles?

AN: No, actually. I mean I knew both would have killed it in either of the characters but that never crossed my mind.

VM: I can actually tell you why it could not have happened. I don’t think I could have justified Deepak’s part because, for the character of Ram Charan, I didn’t have the personal experiences needed for that. However, that doesn’t mean I had any experience of being a serial killer.