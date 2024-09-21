District judge’s courtroom conduct invites Delhi HC action

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has decided to withdraw judicial responsibilities from District Judge Aman Pratap Singh, citing concerns over professional conduct and performance. The High Court Registrar General officially communicated the decision last week during a full court meeting on September 19.

“I am directed to say that Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice and Judges of this Court have been pleased to order that judicial work be withdrawn with immediate effect from Mr. Aman Pratap Singh, an officer of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service and presently posted as District Judge 1- South West, Dwarka, New Delhi,” the court’s order stated.

Judge Singh had been serving as the District Judge for South West Delhi, stationed in Dwarka. According to sources familiar with the matter, the High Court’s decision was influenced by concerns over his professional discipline, a notably low rate of case disposal, and issues surrounding his adherence to court timings.

Additionally, a viral video circulating on social media reportedly showed the judge engaging in inappropriate behaviour within the courtroom, which further complicated the situation. As of now, no further official details have been provided regarding the future role of Judge Singh.