District judge’s courtroom conduct invites Delhi HC action
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has decided to withdraw judicial responsibilities from District Judge Aman Pratap Singh, citing concerns over professional conduct and performance. The High Court Registrar General officially communicated the decision last week during a full court meeting on September 19.
“I am directed to say that Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice and Judges of this Court have been pleased to order that judicial work be withdrawn with immediate effect from Mr. Aman Pratap Singh, an officer of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service and presently posted as District Judge 1- South West, Dwarka, New Delhi,” the court’s order stated.
Judge Singh had been serving as the District Judge for South West Delhi, stationed in Dwarka. According to sources familiar with the matter, the High Court’s decision was influenced by concerns over his professional discipline, a notably low rate of case disposal, and issues surrounding his adherence to court timings.
Additionally, a viral video circulating on social media reportedly showed the judge engaging in inappropriate behaviour within the courtroom, which further complicated the situation. As of now, no further official details have been provided regarding the future role of Judge Singh.
Ashneer Grover’s relative arrested
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested Ashneer Grover’s brother-in-law, Deepak Gupta, and has been sent to five-day police custody by Saket court. The arrest is in connection with alleged swindling of company funds, a senior police officer said on Friday. Gupta was the former Head of Procurement at BharatPe’s parent company Resilient Innovation.
Notably, Gupta was named in the FIR which was registered against Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and their family member in May 2023 in the Rs 81-crore fraud case. It was alleged that Ashneer, his wife and other officials were involved in the swindling of the company’s funds, based on various fabricated documents.