No relief to Swati Maliwal in DCW jobs case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea filed by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, challenging the framing of charges against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case stems from allegations that Maliwal, during her tenure as the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, appointed people allegedly affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to various positions within the commission, bypassing established procedures.

Justice Amit Mahajan refused to quash the order for framing charges against Maliwal. The decision comes after a trial court on December 8, 2022, directed the framing of charges under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, including Section 13(1)(d), which pertains to criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The case was initiated following a complaint lodged by former DCW chairperson and BJP MLA Barkha Shukla Singh.

The prosecution highlighted that the appointments were made in violation of rules and without advertising the vacancies. Between August 6, 2015, and August 1, 2016, 90 appointments were made, including 71 on contractual basis and 16 for ‘Dial 181’ helpline.