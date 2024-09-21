Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Infinix Hot 50 5G

Meet one of the slimmest and most affordable 5G smartphones out there, the Infinix Hot 50 5G. At 7.8mm, the Hot 50 5G is incredibly thin and even comes with an IP 54 splash-proof rating. On usage, I liked several things about the Hot 50 5G, this includes the nifty 48MP Dual AI Sony IMX582 main camera, which takes crisp and clear pictures in good lighting conditions and also comes with 12+ camera modes, including a hands-on Pro mode. I also liked the performance, which was overall smooth (thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SOC) allowing me to use multiple apps simultaneously. The 8+8GB RAM combined with the 128GB storage is ample for the majority of the population (the device also has expandable storage up to 1TB).infinixmobiles.in flipkart.com

Withings BeamO

BeamO is a revolutionary impact home health check-up device from Withings to measure and record essential parameters like temperature, heart health, and the respiratory system accurately by yourself. The information can also be relayed via Telehealth to your physician or medical experts for opinion and advice. BeamO comes with a contactless thermometer, 1-Lead ECG, a miniature Oximeter and a digital stethoscope. BeamO is ideal for remote patient monitoring and for others who need to keep a constant check on heart, lung health, etc. withings.com.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100

The Beoplay H100 is an ultra premium over-ear headphone that aims to be the ultimate headphone. These advanced headphones are optimised for Dolby Atmos, feature Titanium drivers and next-gen noise cancellation. B&O Features like EarSense, TrueTransparency, configured studio-grade mics, spatial audio and head tracking allow for a sublime audio experience. The H100 is also incredibly modular and future-ready with the ability to swap out or service the battery, headband, cushions and drivers. bang-olufsen.com.

Urban Company Native M2 RO

This modern water purifier is a 10-stage purifier with IOT on board (connected with UC app). It uses a multi-micron filter that can last up to a whopping two years on regular usage with features like Smart Rinse Tech and RO life booster. The 10-stage purifier uses a combination of filters and in-tank UV to provide you safe, hygienic drinking water while allowing you to monitor quality via the app. It also has an 8L storage capacity and a comprehensive warranty for two years. urbancompany.com.

Promate Neo 10

Promate’s new Neo-10 is an incredibly functional and useful power bank with built in features ideal for iPhone users. The ultra-compact device is light and fits easily in your travel plans. I’ve had the privilege of using it for about four weeks, and the results are ace. The 10000mAh bank can charge devices at up to 30W speeds (50 percent charge for most iPhones and Android phones in 30 mins). But that’s not all, it has a sleek 2.5W smartwatch charging cable (doubles back as a handle), which charges my Apple Watch seamlessly. There’s one more cool feature in the form of an integrated USB C cable for up to 30W charging (input/output). A smart LED screen also keeps me informed of the battery level. promate.net amazon.in.