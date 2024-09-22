How a couple used 'delivery apps' to distribute Nepal-smuggled drugs in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Nepal man and a Sikkim woman, who came to the capital almost a decade ago to make their lives better, fell in love with each other and eventually married.

But it was not just love that they wanted -- a hassle-free luxurious life was in the back of their minds, forcing them to enter the world of crime four years back.

The couple gradually built a network of supplying drugs to youngsters in the city with a quirky modus operandi.

To evade the eyes of law enforcement, they used the most common way of distribution of any material -- a porter app. But this time, the consignment was not any ordinary material but high-quality charas and opium.

"They received the demand of charas on their phone on WhatsApp and then deliver the charas to customers by booking a parcel on Porter App at the address given by the customer," DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

Their crimes would have not gone unnoticed had the Special Cell of the Delhi Police not received a crucial tip-off about the woman Mamita Lama, who along with her husband Naveen alias Nabin, are involved in supplying drugs from her house in Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar, Delhi.

The cops further developed the information and immediately formed a team who raided their premises and caught the accused couple. While searching their flat, the police recovered 7.134 Kg of charas valued at more than Rs 70 lakh in the international market.

A criminal case under the appropriate sections of law was registered against them in this regard and the accused were arrested while their police remand was taken.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused woman Mamita Lama is a Sikkim native and she came to Delhi in 2012 and started working at a salon in South Extension, Delhi where she met Naveen in her parlour. They became good friends and eventually married each other.

"In 2020, Naveen met with one person, who lured him to supply the charas and earn money for better life. Mamita too started supplying along with him," the officer said, adding that the police are currently identifying the forward and backward chain of their syndicate.