Olympic-level facilities, discounted metro pass: ABVP releases manifesto for DUSU polls

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday released its manifesto for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) with a key highlight of introducing Olympic-level games and sports facilities at the campus. The student union promised to implement ‘one course, one fee’, set up an internal complaints committee and gender sensitisation cells, provide a facility for gynaecologists and psychological counsellors, and integrate the hostel allocation process for PG students.

The manifesto also includes setting up college placement cells, conducting large-scale job fairs, providing for a Student Representative Coordination Committee to ensure the safety of students living in off-campus hostels, increasing scholarships for OBC/ SC/ST students with adjustments for Dearness Allowance, supplementary exams for final-year students, and, among other things, discounted metro passes for all students.

The ABVP said its manifesto “My DU, My Manifesto” incorporates suggestions from over 24,000 students. Meanwhile, the student union has nominated Rishabh Chaudhary for president and Bhanu Pratap Singh for vice president. Mitravinda Karanwal and Aman Kapasia have received tickets for the contest secretary and joint secretary posts, respectively.

From 2009 to 2019, the ABVP has been a dominant force in the DUSU elections, winning the presidential candidate seat seven times. The NSUI, on the other hand, has secured the seat three times.

In 2023, after a four-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the ABVP once again emerged victorious in the presidential race. “I wish to work on developing facilities and encouraging students to participate in sports activities.” ABVP’s Aman Kapasia, who has been a national Archery player, said.