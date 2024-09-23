Age is about a life well lived

Lara lies awake on her bed. Through the gossamer ivory mulmul curtains of her bedroom,the full moon sends silvery beams of love-light to Lara. Lara is oblivious to his overtures. As she is to the delicious comfort of her snug bed with its down-filled mattress and the warm sapphire blue coverlet. Her mind is on the next day.

She has her monthly appointment with the doctor for her Botox injections. She touches the skin on her forehead and feels that just the Botox may not be enough. As one thought tumbles into another, Lara is consumed with the terror that her youthful good looks may be fading. She resolves to also book an appointment with her cosmetic surgeon to work on more intense facelifts. And there are all those new fillers. She tosses and turns.

The moon looks on at Lara with unwavering loyalty. He wonders why this lovely woman would prioritise looking good more than feeling good. Why she does not even notice the beauty around her in the pearly slideshow he is staging just to entertain her. Why she doesn’t notice the beauty and divinity within her and allow it to shine its equally pearlescent luminescence on her persona. Why she wastes precious life energy on a few wrinkles and furrows which only tell the glorious story of a life well lived.

The moon sighs and passes by. He hopes that one day Lara will find the joy of living in her own skin exactly as it is. He hopes that one day Lara will find the joy of loving herself exactly as she is. And that is when she will also see that everyone else also loves her exactly as she is.

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women