INTERVIEW | My aesthetic has always been about statement pieces: Aastha Gill

Aastha Gill’s got the party started and it’s never stopping! Her tunes are like the life of the party, always bringing the crowd to their feet. Remember ‘DJ Waley Babu,’ ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai,’ or ‘Buzz?’ Those are classics and still are favourites among partygoers! She’s diving deeper into her independent discography with tracks like her new hit, ‘Nazar.’ We chatted with her about the inspiration behind this song, the secrets to making killer party anthems, and what her aesthetic is all about.

Excerpts:

Tell us what ‘Nazar’’is all about. What are the themes and concepts you have explored in this song?

‘Nazar’ is a fun, flirty song about when you’re smitten with someone and want to do everything to catch their attention. It’s all about those moments — dressing up, putting on your best look, even walking differently—just to impress that one person. It’s playful, light, and filled with those sweet, awkward moments we all experience when crushing on someone!

What is the musical treatment you are going with for this song?

For ‘Nazar,’ I wanted to bring a fresh take on urban Punjabi pop in 2024. It’s a fusion of modern-day pop elements with the rich cultural vibes of Punjabi music, resulting in a fun, upbeat tune that feels both familiar and new. Big love to Hiten (producer, composer, lyricist) and Dilberr (lyricist) for helping bring this sound to life. The track is bop-heavy but lighthearted, and it captures the fun, vibrant energy I wanted to convey.

Are you releasing a music video as well?

Yes, and it’s something I’m excited about. It brings the song’s playful vibe to life. The video is set at a masquerade party where my character experiences a series of funny and awkward moments while trying to impress someone. The story has a cinematic feel, with a lot of humour and charm, and it reflects the lightheartedness of the song perfectly. It is directed by Supreet Kaur from Jugaad Motion Pictures.