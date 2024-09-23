Kejriwal neither created jobs nor reduced pollution: BJP slams AAP

NEW DELHI: The BJP protested against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at Rajghat on Sunday, accusing the AAP-led city government of “failing to fulfil” poll promises.

Delhi BJP vice-president Kapil Mishra stated that AAP made “70 promises a decade ago”, including “creating a pollution-free city and generating 8 lakh jobs”, none of which, he claimed, were “fulfilled” during Kejriwal’s time in office.

“He promised to bring the Lokpal and Swaraj Bills, but nothing happened,” Mishra said, adding that the people of Delhi are fed up with Kejriwal. We will reach out to every household with the AAP’s report card and expose him when he lies to the citizens.”

Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that Kejriwal led a luxurious life while portraying himself as a champion of simplicity. “He talks about simplicity, but we will expose how he lives in a lavish palace,” he stated.

Kapoor challenged the AAP-led government to open Kejriwal’s official residence to the public. “We will keep raising our voices against pollution, liquor scam, inflated power bills and other issues”