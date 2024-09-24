16-year-old boy stabbed to death by friends over refusal to give party after buying new phone

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by three friends of the same age during an argument over his refusal to throw a party after purchasing a new mobile phone, an official reported on Tuesday.

The three accused juveniles were apprehended by the police.

Sharing details, a senior Delhi Police officer said some police personnel, who were patrolling in the Shakarpur area on September 23 noticed some blood on the street near Ramji Samosa shop at around 7:15 pm.

"Upon inquiry, locals informed them that a group of boys had stabbed one boy, who was taken to the hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apurva Gupta said.

Approximately an hour later, the Shakarpur police station received information from Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) about the admission of a 16-year-old boy named Sachin, who had been declared brought dead.

The doctors found two stab wounds on the back of the deceased while inspecting his body.

Accordingly, based on the circumstances of the incident, the police registered an FIR under appropriate sections of law and began probing the matter.

The investigation revealed that the deceased Sachin along with his minor friend was returning after buying a new mobile phone when they encountered a group of three other boys near Ramji Samosa shop.

"The group demanded a party or treat to celebrate the new phone purchase, but Sachin refused. An argument ensued during which the accused boys stabbed him," the officer said, all three juveniles were apprehended with the help of CCTV cameras and local intelligence. The murder weapon, a dagger, has also been recovered.