Atishi invokes Ram to join work for four months

NEW DELHI: Atishi assumed office as chief minister on Monday, symbolically taking her seat alongside an empty chair “reserved” for Arvind Kejriwal. Atishi vowed to run the government for the next four months, while Kejriwal’s chair remains a reminder of his anticipated return.

“Today I have taken over as CM. I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat had when Lord Ram went into exile from Ayodhya for 14 years and Bharat had to take over Ayodhya’s governance. Just as Bharata ruled Ayodhya by keeping Lord Ram’s ‘khadaun’ for 14 years, I too will run the government for the next four months,” Atishi said.

Atishi took oath on Saturday after Kejriwal resigned. Five ministers—Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat—also took oath as ministers. The CM has kept 13 portfolios like PWD, power, education, finance and revenue.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal with some restrictions. A day after his release from Tihar, he announced he would quit the CM’s post. At AAP’s political affairs committee meeting, Kejriwal suggested Atishi’s elevation.