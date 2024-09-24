Catching Light in the Shadows

In photography, the art of image-making transcends the simple act of clicking a shutter. It embodies a profound engagement with light, texture, and narrative. This philosophy resonates throughout the current exhibition celebrating OP Sharma, 87, a modern master of analogue photography in the subcontinent.

The exhibition by the Alkazi Foundation for The Arts showcases more than 150 vintage prints from his extensive archive for the first time. These images, crafted in one of Delhi’s earliest post-independence darkrooms at the Modern School where he taught photography from 1958 to 2000, reflect his journey as an influential artist.

Later, as the director of the photography department at Triveni Kala Sangam, a role he shared with his late wife, the acclaimed artist-photographer Chitrangada Sharma, he continued to shape the photographic landscape of India.

As Sukanya Bhaskar, the curator notes during her walkthrough of the exhibition: “What you see on the walls here is a culmination of four years of work, and 40 years in the making by OP Sharma.” This collection reveals a profound connection to Delhi, with many images echoing the city’s cultural milieu.

Sharma’s pictorialism

OP Sharma was born in Agra, but it was Lucknow that ignited his passion for photography. Moving from Agra to Lucknow, he initially dabbled in painting. “His introduction to photography occurred through the UP Amateur Photographic Association, a camera club that fostered a culture of experimentation and creativity.