Court extends Amanatullah’s judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan until October 7 in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal ordered the extension after Khan was presented before the court, following the completion of his earlier judicial custody.

Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after raids were conducted at his residence in Okhla, Delhi. The ED argued that releasing Khan at this stage could lead to witness tampering and could obstruct the investigation.

According to the ED, Khan was “evasive” during questioning following the searches, leading to his arrest. The agency is investigating alleged financial misconduct linked to irregularities involving the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan chairs, and accusations of disproportionate assets.