Delhi woman finds spy cams in bedroom, washroom; landlord's son arrested

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old differently abled man was arrested by the police for allegedly installing spy cameras at multiple locations inside the room of his woman tenant who was preparing for competitive examinations, a senior Delhi police officer said on Tuesday.

Sharing details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apurva Gupta said a 36-year-old woman who has been preparing for competitive examinations and lives alone at a house in Shakarpur area in east Delhi approached the cops and stated that sometime back she noticed some unusual activity on her WhatsApp, which she was unaware of due to her limited technological knowledge.

After being advised to check her linked devices, she discovered that her WhatsApp account was logged into an unknown laptop after which she promptly logged out.

Feeling suspicious, the woman began searching her apartment for any hidden cameras or surveillance devices.

"She found one camera installed in the bulb holder of her bathroom and alerted the police by making a PCR call. The police immediately arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough search, discovering another camera installed in the bulb holder of her bedroom," the DCP said.

When cops questioned her, the woman revealed that she often entrusted her house keys to the landlord's son named Karan, who lives on a different floor of the same building.

The cops immediately swung into action and apprehended the landlord's son Karan and put him through sustained interrogation during which he disclosed that three months back, when his tenant left for her hometown in Uttar Pradesh, she had handed over her house keys to him.

"Seizing this opportunity, Karan purchased three spy cameras commonly available in electronics markets and installed one in her bedroom and one in her bathroom," the officer said.

As these cameras could not be operated online, Karan used a memory card to store videos and persistently requested the woman to give him the keys under the pretext of needing to repair electrical fixtures and fans so he could transfer the recorded videos from the memory card to his laptop.

The police arrested him and searched his house during which they seized one spy camera from his possession, along with two laptops which were used to store the recorded videos. Karan was also preparing for competitive exams for the last seven years but could not succeed.