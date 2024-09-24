Good times rolling!

The Indian version of The Night Manager, starring the likes of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome has been nominated in the drama series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. Interestingly, the show was the only entry from India across 14 categories at the nominations.

The news, naturally, has the team on cloud nine. “We got the news one night from our captain, Sandeep Modi (co-director of the show), on our WhatsApp group called ‘the cool kids’. Now, we are neither kids nor cool, but after this news, we felt very cool and were jumping like kids,” recalls Shome with glee.

Shome, who plays the role of R&AW agent Lipika Saikia Rao, played by BAFTA and Golden Globes award-winning English actor Olivia Colman in the original series, found her character to be quite the daredevil and instantly fell in love with her.

“She knows how to walk through patriarchal corridors of power with a sense of impudence and humour. She has no qualms about playing to the massive egos of men in power to get her work done. She is not very diplomatic and hates delays caused by bureaucratic hoops. She is full of surprises as we are not accustomed to seeing women doing action sequences unless they are in spandex,” says Shome, who grew up in Bengaluru.