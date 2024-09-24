L-G asks civic agencies, departments to initiate dust-free Delhi drive

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has asked the MCD, PWD, NDMC and other agencies concerned to take up a dust-free Delhi drive over the next one week or 10 days.

Saxena issued the direction after he chaired a meeting to review air pollution in the national capital. The departments and agencies have been asked to immediately deploy teams and record the works undertaken through ‘before and after’ pictures and videos, the L-G office said. Stressing upon preparedness for mitigating air pollution, the L-G also asked the drive be converted into a year-long campaign, it said.

Saxena noted that pollution caused by road dust is one of the two major contributors to air pollution in Delhi, and with the rains having stopped for the past four days, dried-up mud and silt accumulated on roads has been left suspended in the environment causing major air pollution.

“Dilapidated unrepaired roads, back-flowing sewer lines and un-silted drains have resulted in huge amounts of mud/silt getting deposited on roads and footpaths. This mud/silt, wet till now due to continuous rains, is drying up and flying higher due to moving traffic,” he said.

The L-G has advised the road-owning agencies to clean the roads of dust, not leave it accumulated on the road and transport it to designated dumping sites.