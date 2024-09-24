Ministers promise to keep their word

NEW DELHI: Three ministers of the Atishi government took charge of their respective departments at the secretariat, vowing to continue to work with dedication and complete the initiatives started by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal before upcoming Assembly polls.

The first-time minister Mukesh Ahlawat, who was given five portfolios in the government, took charge of his office in the Delhi Secretariat, saying it was a moment mixed with happiness and sorrow for him as Kejriwal was no longer chief minister of Delhi. “What he has achieved, very few others can claim. We are committed to ensuring he becomes the CM again,” said the new minister.

Ahlawat said he will have a meeting with officers of all the five departments under his charge --Labour, Welfare of SC/ST, Employment, Land and Building, and Gurudwara Elections -- in which power point presentations will be made on status of various works.

Environment minister Gopal Rai took charge of his office at Delhi Secretariat. He attended various official works and met with staff of departments under his charge including Development and General Administration. Rai said the biggest challenge was bringing down pollution levels that shoot up during winters in Delhi.

He said the new government was committed to work as a team and finish the initiatives under leadership of Kejriwal before the Assembly polls next year. Our struggle to work for the people will continue.