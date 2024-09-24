RAU’s coaching centre’s CEO gets bail

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to Abhishek Gupta, the CEO of RAU’s IAS Study Circle, in connection with the tragic drowning of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of the institute in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27.

The bail was issued by CBI Special Judge (PC Act) Anju Bajaj Chandna of the Rouse Avenue Court, who acknowledged regulatory violations but also highlighted the failure of civic authorities to maintain the drainage system.

Judge Chandna remarked that the institute’s basement was being used improperly but also noted the “dysfunctional” stormwater drain near the premises. “The failure of civic authorities cannot be ignored,” the court order stated, citing that the drain had not been de-silted or properly maintained, contributing to the flood-like conditions.

The CBI opposed Gupta’s bail, arguing that he knowingly violated building norms by using the basement for student activities. The counsel pointed out that Gupta, aware of the seasonal waterlogging, failed to take preventive measures despite profiting from his business.

Gupta’s legal team countered that the incident was largely due to heavy rains and poor infrastructure management by the civic authorities. They also stated that the premises have been shut down since the tragedy, and the institute is in the process of refunding student fees.

After considering both sides, the court granted interim bail until December 7. Gupta was ordered to provide a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh with two sureties. Additionally, he was directed to deposit Rs. 2.5 crores with the Red Cross Society by November 30, as per a clause in his lease agreement, to cover any potential damages or liabilities.

Earlier on September 13, the Delhi High Court had granted interim bail to four co-owners of the basement of the coaching centre.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had ordered the release of Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarbjit Singh until January 30, on the condition that they deposit Rs 5 crore with the Red Cross Society. This fund is intended to aid in the regulation of coaching centres by the lieutenant governor (L-G).

Justice Sharma had also directed the L-G to form a committee, chaired by a former judge, to ensure that no coaching centres operate without proper authorisation.