Remove all posters within 24 hrs or face action: Poll official

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) Chief Election Officer issued a notice on Monday against the “defacement” of the university campus walls, stating that “strict action” would be taken against those whose names were found on posters stuck on the walls.

With DUSU polls another three days away, the DU asked all candidates to remove their banners and posters bearing names and ballot numbers from university premises within 24 hours.

Defacement can be seen prominently on DU walls, pillars, roads, vehicles, bus stops, canteens and even the metro station.

“The DUSU election office is keeping a close watch over the display of banners, posters and the number of vehicles used in rallies and other modes of canvassing by different candidates. These should be strictly within the limits mentioned in the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations,” read the circular.

It stated that violations of these guidelines and acts could lead to disqualification and criminal penalties. Additionally, that notification noted that candidates are only permitted to paste handmade posters on the designated “Walls of Democracy” within the campus.