Two mobile snatchers arrested for shooting at biryani seller in Azadpur

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday arrested two men accused of shooting a Biryani shop owner when he resisted their mobile snatching attempt last month, an official said.

The accused, identified as Mohit (29) and Monu (23). A senior Delhi Police officer said on the intervening night of August 14-15, miscreants attacked the complainant Zaid, who runs a Biryani shop at Fruit Mandi Azadpur Delhi and tried to rob him of his mobile phone.

“When the complainant resisted them, one of them opened gunfire at the complainant. The complainant sustained gunshot injury,” the DCP said.

The cops received input from the already arrested accused Ganesh that two accused persons involved in this robbery case would come to parking in front of the Golf Course, Bhalswa Dairy. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused duo were nabbed.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused, along with their friends Ganesh, Uday and Shivam, were roaming near Fruit Mandi, Azadpur, in search of their easy target with the intent to rob them. “His friend Uday had an illegal pistol,” the officer said.