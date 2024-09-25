19-year-old tries to sexually assault minor, arrested in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old girl was rescued by her family members from a vacant shanty in southwest Delhi’s Kusumpur Pahari area when a 19-year-old youth was allegedly trying to sexually assault her, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Harender, a native of Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the police.

DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said the father of the victim girl came to Vasant Vihar police station on Sunday and stated that his 14-year-old daughter went to a public urinal where she met a person named Harender.

“Harender took her to a vacant shanty in Kusumpur Pahari area and attempted to sexually assault her,” the DCP said.At the same time, the family members of the victim girl also reached the place of the incident, broke open the makeshift door of the shanty, and rescued the victim girl.

The accused was also caught by them and handed over to the cops after thrashing him black and blue.

The victim was medically examined and counselled by a Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) counsellor, following which the police registered a case under appropriate sections of the law.During the investigation, the accused was formally placed under arrest. Interrogation revealed that the accused is a Class 10 passout and presently unemployed. Further investigations are underway, the DCP added.