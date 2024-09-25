Explain lapses in collection of garbage: Delhi Mayor to commissioner

NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday instructed Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to provide a detailed explanation within two days regarding the failure of waste collection agencies. which is under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct door-to-door garbage collection in several city areas.

The mayor’s directive came after complaints from councillors about lapses in daily waste collection across different civic body wards. Oberoi highlighted the seriousness of the issue, noting that it might be prevalent in many areas of Delhi, and sought a response from the commissioner by September 26.

“Given the severity of this issue and the fact that this might be happening in many wards across Delhi, Commissioner (MCD) is directed to share his responses to the following questions within two days, i.e., by 5 PM on Thursday, 26th September,” read the mayor’s letter to the commissioner.