Heart attacks among young adults doubled post-Covid: Study

NEW DELHI: In a five-year-long study analysis over its cardiac patients, Aakash Healthcare has found that the cases of heart attacks jumped more than double after the pandemic, especially in adults under 40. Besides, the patient landing up in emergency jumped by 60 percent.

The study analysed 762 cases coming to the hospital in ward and emergency spanned into three distinct periods—pre COVID, during COVID, and post-COVID—each of 22 months, from May, 2018 to October, 2023.

Dr Harpeet Kaur, Medical Superintendent, Aakash Healthcare, said, “Study paints a worrying picture of cardiovascular risks amid a changing healthcare landscape. These statistics presents intriguing picture demanding investigation and proactive intervention”

The analysis dives deeper, revealing major trends within specific age groups. While all age brackets saw a rise in STEMI cases after COVID, the under-40 demographic saw a sharp rise, with a threefold increase compared to the pre-pandemic period.

The study sheds light on intertwined relationship between STEMI and pre-existing health conditions. The proportion of diabetic patients among STEMI cases soared by 50 percent post-COVID. While a rise in hypertension cases was observed, it didn’t reach statistical significance.

“This statistically significant association warrants further research with larger groups to understand potential impact of COVID on metabolic health and its subsequent influence on cardiovascular risk.” Dr Aashish Chaudhry, MD, Aakash Healthcare, said, “The observed rise in STEMI cases, particularly among younger individuals and diabetes patients, demands attention for necessary preventive measures.”

