Posters, banners continue to scar Delhi University walls

NEW DELHI: Campaign posters and banners continue to cover the walls of Delhi University campuses, despite a 24-hour ultimatum issued by the chief election officer a day earlier directing candidates to remove the printed material or face action.

A spot check of Delhi University’s North and South campuses revealed that not only were the walls lined with campaign material but also roads were littered with pamphlets in hues of white, red, and blue.

On Monday, the chief election officer for the DUSU elections issued notices to all candidates, instructing them to remove posters and banners featuring their names and ballot numbers from university premises within 24 hours.

The notification also emphasised that candidates are only permitted to use the designated “Walls of Democracy” for pasting handmade posters. However, enforcement of these rules appeared lacking on the ground. The display of printed posters and banners violates norms established by the Lyngdoh Committee, which governs student elections.

“We are keeping a close vigil on any violations of election rules. Notices were issued yesterday, and we are in the process of identifying violators. Appropriate action will be taken soon,” said Chief Election Officer Satyapal Singh.

Defacement of property is also prohibited under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. Despite this, campaign material continues resurfacing with a traffic constable noting that over 50 challans are issued daily.

“MCD workers remove the posters and banners, but by night, students hang them up again,” he said. The constable also pointed out that convoys of cars during campaign rallies cause significant traffic jams, making it difficult to manage the area.