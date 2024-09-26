17-year-old forced to lick shoes, perform oral sex on camera amid gang rivalry in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Personal enmity between two gangs in the national capital crossed all limits of humanity when a 17-year-old boy was forced by a group of men to lick their shoes and perform oral sex at gun point.
The four accused, who have now been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, even recorded the video of the sexual assault and uploaded it on social media, just to humiliate the victim.
Sharing details of the incident, DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar said a minor boy stated that late on September 4, he was returning home when he was intercepted by four people named Harish, Pankaj alias Maya, Aryan alias Mannu and Aman alias Hunny.
"All of them dragged and trampled him with their feet and forced him at gunpoint to lick their shoes. They also allegedly committed oral penetrative sexual assault, just to humiliate him, and captured videos on their phones and uploaded them as stories on social media," the DCP said.
Accordingly, based on the statement of the victim, a case under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act along with sections of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused.
"Due to the sensitivity of the case, Crime Branch teams were instructed by senior officers to nab the offenders at the earliest, so as to avoid the chances of local gang war, due to the affiliation of the accused persons with a notorious gang," the DCP said.
The police received a tip-off about wanted criminals Harish Bhatia, Pankaj Bhatia and their associates that they would come to Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, to collect money for the period of hiding. Accordingly, a team was dispatched which apprehended all the four accused from Vrindavan.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that there was rivalry between them and another group which is headed by the cousin of accused Harish Bhatia. Due to the rivalry, several cases of attempted murder and physical assault have been registered against both.
Recently in two different incidents, the other group had fired at members of this gang and inflicted gunshot injuries on Piyush and one of the current accused Aryan.
The accused further disclosed that they committed the alleged incident as they were lagging behind in the rivalry and wanted to show dominance over the other group.