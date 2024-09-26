17-year-old forced to lick shoes, perform oral sex on camera amid gang rivalry in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Personal enmity between two gangs in the national capital crossed all limits of humanity when a 17-year-old boy was forced by a group of men to lick their shoes and perform oral sex at gun point.

The four accused, who have now been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, even recorded the video of the sexual assault and uploaded it on social media, just to humiliate the victim.

Sharing details of the incident, DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar said a minor boy stated that late on September 4, he was returning home when he was intercepted by four people named Harish, Pankaj alias Maya, Aryan alias Mannu and Aman alias Hunny.

"All of them dragged and trampled him with their feet and forced him at gunpoint to lick their shoes. They also allegedly committed oral penetrative sexual assault, just to humiliate him, and captured videos on their phones and uploaded them as stories on social media," the DCP said.

Accordingly, based on the statement of the victim, a case under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act along with sections of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused.