2020 riots: Delhi court acquits father-son duo over lack of evidence

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted Mithhan Singh and his son, Jony Kumar, who were accused of burning the Fatima Mosque and nearby houses in Khajoori Khas during the north-east Delhi riots in 2020. The court ruled in favor of the duo, giving them the benefit of the doubt due to insufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

The case stems from an FIR filed in March 2020, based on a complaint by Mohd. Munazir. He alleged that on February 25, 2020, while returning home from the Fatima Mosque, he witnessed a mob in his locality. Rioters allegedly set fire to the mosque and several homes, including Munazir’s, causing widespread destruction. Munazir identified Mithhan Singh and his son as being present at the scene, observing the events unfold from their terrace.

However, the Delhi court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala, found the evidence presented against the accused to be unreliable. The prosecution had relied heavily on the testimonies of two constables, Pradeep Kumar and Kalik Tomar, who claimed to have identified the accused during the riots.