Delhi govt announces Winter Action Plan
NEW DELHI: The city government on Wednesday unveiled a 21-point Winter Action Plan aiming to shield citizens from the air pollution that chokes the city every winter.
The government said that in the past years, due to timely measures, the level of pollution has decreased by over 30%. This time, too, it is fully prepared to tackle the winter pollution.
Under the plan, for the first time, pollution in hot spots in Delhi will be monitored by drones. A six-member special task force has been formed to monitor and prevent pollution.
As an emergency measure, the focus will be on the odd-even scheme and artificial rain. Additionally, strict implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be enforced if pollution increases, and efforts will be coordinated with the central government and neighbouring states.
This time, free spraying of bio-decomposer will be conducted on over 5,000 acres of farmland in Delhi. Strict monitoring will be carried out at construction sites, and measures will be taken to reduce vehicle pollution, along with a ban on open burning of waste.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that after our government was formed, several significant steps were taken in collaboration with the people, government departments, agencies, and the central government, which have led to a substantial reduction in pollution levels over the past few years. Due to 10 historic efforts by the Delhi government, pollution levels have decreased by 34.6%. In 2016, there were 243 days of pollution, whereas in 2023, this has reduced to 159 days.
The environment minister shared that in 2013, Delhi’s green cover was 20%, which increased to 23.06% in 2021. Today, Delhi has the largest green cover among major cities in the country, he added.
During the 2020 elections, it was guaranteed that the AAP-ruled government would plant 2 crore trees over five years to improve the city’s environment. However, the government achieved this target in its fourth year only, Rai highlighted and revealed that a goal of planting 64 lakh trees has been set for this year.
“Pollution hotspots are being specially monitored to take strict action against the sources of pollution,” he asserted.
Govt will work on these 21 points
Drone Monitoring of Hotspots
Formation of a Special Task Force to Combat Pollution
Control of Dust Pollution
Harit Ratna Award
Deployment of Mobile Anti-Smog Guns
Public Participation Campaign
Vehicle Pollution Control
Prevention of pollution from stubble
Green War Room & Green Delhi App
Industrial Pollution Control
Increasing Green Cover
Real-Time Source Apportionment Study
Development of E-Waste Eco Park
Ban on Firecrackers
Implementation of GRAP
Prevention of open burning of waste
Promoting working from home
Voluntary vehicle restrictions
Preparation of Odd-Even
Artificial Rain
Dialogue with the Government of India and NCR States