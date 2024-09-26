Delhi govt announces Winter Action Plan

Delhi city covered in smog.
NEW DELHI: The city government on Wednesday unveiled a 21-point Winter Action Plan aiming to shield citizens from the air pollution that chokes the city every winter.

The government said that in the past years, due to timely measures, the level of pollution has decreased by over 30%. This time, too, it is fully prepared to tackle the winter pollution.

Under the plan, for the first time, pollution in hot spots in Delhi will be monitored by drones. A six-member special task force has been formed to monitor and prevent pollution.

As an emergency measure, the focus will be on the odd-even scheme and artificial rain. Additionally, strict implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be enforced if pollution increases, and efforts will be coordinated with the central government and neighbouring states.

This time, free spraying of bio-decomposer will be conducted on over 5,000 acres of farmland in Delhi. Strict monitoring will be carried out at construction sites, and measures will be taken to reduce vehicle pollution, along with a ban on open burning of waste.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that after our government was formed, several significant steps were taken in collaboration with the people, government departments, agencies, and the central government, which have led to a substantial reduction in pollution levels over the past few years. Due to 10 historic efforts by the Delhi government, pollution levels have decreased by 34.6%. In 2016, there were 243 days of pollution, whereas in 2023, this has reduced to 159 days.

The environment minister shared that in 2013, Delhi’s green cover was 20%, which increased to 23.06% in 2021. Today, Delhi has the largest green cover among major cities in the country, he added.

During the 2020 elections, it was guaranteed that the AAP-ruled government would plant 2 crore trees over five years to improve the city’s environment. However, the government achieved this target in its fourth year only, Rai highlighted and revealed that a goal of planting 64 lakh trees has been set for this year.

“Pollution hotspots are being specially monitored to take strict action against the sources of pollution,” he asserted.

Govt will work on these 21 points

  • Drone Monitoring of Hotspots

  • Formation of a Special Task Force to Combat Pollution

  • Control of Dust Pollution

  • Harit Ratna Award

  • Deployment of Mobile Anti-Smog Guns

  • Public Participation Campaign

  • Vehicle Pollution Control

  • Prevention of pollution from stubble

  • Green War Room & Green Delhi App

  • Industrial Pollution Control

  • Increasing Green Cover

  • Real-Time Source Apportionment Study

  • Development of E-Waste Eco Park

  • Ban on Firecrackers

  • Implementation of GRAP

  • Prevention of open burning of waste

  • Promoting working from home

  • Voluntary vehicle restrictions

  • Preparation of Odd-Even

  • Artificial Rain

  • Dialogue with the Government of India and NCR States

