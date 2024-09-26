Delhi govt hikes minimum wage for labourers, new rates from October 1

NEW DELHI: The city government has increased the minimum wages for unskilled workers/labourers. The new rates for unskilled labourers will be Rs 18,066 from the previous Rs 17,494, semi-skilled workers will be Rs 19,929 from Rs 19,279 and skilled workers will be Rs 21,917 from Rs 21,215 earlier.

“The Delhi government has once again decided to increase the minimum wage in Delhi. Delhi has the highest minimum wage in the entire country. With the new rates applicable from October 1, the minimum wage for unskilled workers has now increased to Rs 18,066, semi-skilled workers to Rs 19,929 and skilled workers to Rs 21,917," Delhi CM Atishi said on Wednesday.

"On one hand, there are BJP-ruled states where the minimum wage is half that of Delhi. On the other hand, there is Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi where the government takes every necessary step to give a respectable life to the common man,” she added.

Sharing the data of minimum wages in BJP-ruled states, CM Atishi said that the minimum wage for unskilled workers in Delhi is more than Rs 18,000, while the minimum wage for unskilled workers in Rajasthan is only `8,063, Rs 10,000 in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 8,300 in Uttar Pradesh, Rs 10,000 in Haryana, Rs 10,900 in Chhattisgarh. The minimum wage in the Delhi government is the highest in comparison to the whole country.