Delhi HC denies bail to Michel in AgustaWestland scam case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of British national Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam.

Michel had sought regular bail in the case being investigated by the CBI, which centers on the controversial purchase of 12 helicopters for the Indian government.

The court, led by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, upheld its decision, citing that no new grounds or substantial changes in circumstances warranted reconsideration of his bail. Michel’s bail plea had previously been dismissed by the trial court, which highlighted the severity of the charges and his potential flight risk.

Michel was extradited to India from Dubai in 2018 after a long legal process, following the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant and a Red Corner Notice. The trial court had earlier pointed out his reluctance to cooperate with the probe and his failure to appear voluntarily before authorities, raising concerns about his commitment to the legal process.

Representing the CBI, Senior Advocate DP Singh argued that granting bail to Michel could jeopardise the integrity of the investigation. The agency expressed concerns that Michel’s release could lead to witness tampering or evidence manipulation due to his extensive international connections. His potential influence on the case remains a crucial point of contention for the authorities.

In addition to the CBI case, Michel is facing money laundering charges in a separate probe being conducted by the ED.