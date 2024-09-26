High-octane campaigns end, over to DUSU polling day

NEW DELHI: With the canvassing for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, slated on September 27, coming to an end on Wednesday, the student bodies carried out marches across campuses in their bid to garner maximum number of votes.
The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Indian National Congress, organised a march led by its president Varun Choudhary in the university campus.
Choudhary emphasised the need for a strong leadership to voice the students’ concerns before the administration. “We are marching in support of our candidates, who represent the change that Delhi University desperately needs. The NSUI will ensure that once elected, all initiatives mentioned in our manifesto will be implemented,” he said.
“We will win this election by a 4-0 margin,” Choudhary declared confidently, signalling a strong belief in the NSUI’s position and the support it holds among students.
Similarly, the candidates of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party, too campaigned across various DU colleges.
Aman Kapasiya, ABVP’s candidate for the post of secretary, said, “ABVP remains committed to addressing the concerns of Delhi University students and raising our voice to the administration. We will ensure that the university continues to be a space where students’ voices are heard and respected. Like every year, we request the students to participate in the election this year too and vote for an organisation like the ABVP, which work 365 days a year for the benefit of students.”
Tight security is in place in view of the high-octane student elections. According to officials, apart from the Vajra vans and police security vans, there is heavy deployment of security forces on the campus.
The deputy and joint commissioners of police are making the rounds on the campus daily to keep a check on the security arrangements. A group of security officials are stationed outside each college, ensuring that law and order is maintained.
Moreover, vehicle movements are restricted at all the gates of the Delhi University. The vehicles entering the campus are being checked and pedestrians are being asked to show their identity cards.
Heavy police security is placed outside the Arts Faculty, where the highest number of challans was issued on cars with tinted windows and pasted with party stickers.