High-octane campaigns end, over to DUSU polling day

NEW DELHI: With the canvassing for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, slated on September 27, coming to an end on Wednesday, the student bodies carried out marches across campuses in their bid to garner maximum number of votes.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Indian National Congress, organised a march led by its president Varun Choudhary in the university campus.

Choudhary emphasised the need for a strong leadership to voice the students’ concerns before the administration. “We are marching in support of our candidates, who represent the change that Delhi University desperately needs. The NSUI will ensure that once elected, all initiatives mentioned in our manifesto will be implemented,” he said.

“We will win this election by a 4-0 margin,” Choudhary declared confidently, signalling a strong belief in the NSUI’s position and the support it holds among students.

Similarly, the candidates of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party, too campaigned across various DU colleges.