Kejriwal questions RSS chief over BJP's politics under Modi govt

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal has written to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking answers to his questions on the BJP’s politics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions.

Implying that RSS was the master, Kejriwal said the direction in which the BJP-led Central government is taking the country is harmful for India.

In his letter, Kejriwal emphasised that ensuring the tricolour waves proudly is a collective responsibility of all Indians. “If the current situation continues, our country and democracy will be finished,” he wrote.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of deploying agencies like the CBI and ED against political rivals and giving protection to “the most corrupt leaders”.

Earlier, from his ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ rally on Sunday, the former Delhi CM asked Bhagwat whether he agrees with the BJP’s politics of “using” Central agencies to break up political outfits and topple governments led by Opposition parties, and inducting “corrupt” leaders into its fold.

His other questions were if the RSS-BJP’s rule on the age for retirement also applied to Modi as it did for leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and how Bhagwat felt when BJP chief JP Nadda said his party does not need the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the saffron party.

Referring to the BJP’s origins within the RSS, Kejriwal questioned if Bhagwat had ever tried to stop Modi from engaging in these “wrong practices.”

“Is it right for the country and its democracy to topple elected governments in this manner? Do you or the RSS approve of gaining power by any means of dishonesty?” Kejriwal asked Bhagwat in his letter.