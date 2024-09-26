Police-thief chase ends with encounter in Delhi, two held

NEW DELHI: In what probably seemed like a scene lifted from a Bollywood film, a team of Delhi Police chasing two suspected robbers on a motorcycle in the early hours of Thursday was forced to crash their two-wheeler in a bid to stop the criminals.

However, as both the motorcycles fell, the criminals took out pistols and started firing at the police personnel. The cops too retaliated resulting in an encounter during which both the alleged criminals sustained bullet injuries.

Sharing more details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said multiple incidents of robberies were reported in the last few days at different police stations of the West district.

"In most of the robberies, gold ornaments were taken away by two bikers by using force or by putting the complainant in fear of bodily harm with a dagger. These incidents were being reported in the morning hours and late at night," the DCP said.