Best of both worlds

Taking it slow to soar

“While I’m a musician, I also run a packaging business. During lockdown, I had reached a point where I was working 18 hours a day for the business and hardly had any time to make music. I realised I did not want to lead a life like that and needed to grow slowly and steadily. I started devoting 10 hours a day to business and the rest to music. Now I am much happier as a human being. I told myself that ‘I’m allowed to smell flowers along the way’ to success,” he says.

The slowing down method worked and 2023 turned out to be a fruitful year as he released an EP like ‘Love Languages’ (2023) where he dives deep into the regional music of India, collaborating with artists from across the country to make songs in Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, and English, each one centring around the theme of long-lasting love, which was followed by singles like ‘Bloom’ (2023) and ‘Malx’ (2023).

Enroute 24, however, is “truest” to him. “I may not physically conquer the world but this album allowed me to take over the world in my head,” he says with a smile. I did want to not make catchy or trendsetting music that should fit a playlist.” The album features nine songs each one decoding a facet of fame. ‘Sahi’ delves into love as an essential partnership for success. “I recalled an interview of Shah Rukh Khan where he mentioned how Gauri, his wife, has been such a great partner who has played a key role in his success,” he says on how the interview inspired him in creation. The other songs like his “favourite”, ‘Jaadu’, are about the magic of manifesting dreams.

What’s particularly interesting in his songs is the use of metaphors to represent fame and success. For instance, ‘The Alligator’ song imagines an alligator born and stuck on land. As he grows old, he explores water. “It talks about how some people may excel in things that they are told not to try,” Alboe says. As the artist navigates his own path in the realm of fame, he finds success in self-discovery. “Understanding more about myself each passing day has given me more fulfilment than any accomplishment. As I’m aware of my shortcomings, vulnerabilities and strengths, they help me be at peace and happy.”

Enroute 24 is out on October 11 on all music platforms