Candidates take a nervous break as DUSU polls underway

NEW DELHI: As canvassing came to an end on Wednesday night, it was a regular day for the candidates on Thursday — meeting friends, having chai (tea) in the campus canteens, calling up the freshers, reminding them to come to vote, visiting temples and resorting to social media and cartoons targeting rival student bodies.

Meanwhile, the NSUI held a press conference on Thursday, urging the DU administration and the Delhi Police to ensure fair and transparent DUSU polls.

“We have observed that several RSS-BJP-affiliated professors have attempted to influence the elections,” said NSUI National President Varun Choudhary while raising concerns about the appointment of ABVP and RSS members as electoral officers. However, he expressed confidence about the victory in the DUSU polls, asserting, “We are confident we will win this election 4-0.”

He emphasised that NSUI’s vision is centred on addressing key student issues, such as fee hikes, infrastructural deficiencies, and women’s safety.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), however, remained busy in a cleanliness campaign on the campus. The supporters were seen removing the party posters and banners from the walls and pillars. The candidates including Rishabh Choudhary, Mitravinda, Aman Kapasia and Bhanu Pratap made a special appeal to the DU students to vote 100% in the DUSU polls.

The ABVP also shared that their organisation name was trending on social media with a hashtag, #ABVPforDUSU, where the supporters shared different slogans and vote appeals with the ballot numbers of every candidate.