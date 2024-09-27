Protocols for dog bites issued for Delhi city schools

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education on Thursday issued Rabies and Dog bite protocols for the city schools. The school heads have been directed to incorporate this important and critical issue of dog bites in the assemblies such that every student irrespective of their socio-economic background can have access to this information.

In this regard, it has been requested that all the heads of government schools, government-aided and private-unaided recognised schools, be directed to create awareness among all school children regarding the protocols during school time and display IEC (information, education, and communication) material at prominent places on World Rabies Day, which is observed on September 28 each year.

“These awareness sessions could address essential topics such as how to approach and behave around unfamiliar dogs; what to do in case of a dog approaching them aggressively; appropriate actions to take if bitten or threatened by a dog; how to identify and report stray or potentially dangerous dogs in their neighborhoods,” read the instructions.