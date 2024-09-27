SC raps Delhi air quality panel over pollution, stubble burning

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday rapped the Commission for Air Quality Management over its failure to curb air pollution due to crop residue burning.

A bench of Justice Abha S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said the air quality panel needs to be more active in its approach. The court noted that efforts must be made to ensure the implementation of alternative equipment for stubble burning at the grassroots level.

Directing the CAQM to submit a more comprehensive compliance report, the bench expressed disappointment over the lack of action. “Not a single committee has been formed to tackle the stubble burning issue. Every year, we witness stubble burning, indicating total non-compliance with the CAQM Act. Have any committees been constituted? Show us one step taken. What directions have you utilized under the Act? You are merely silent spectators,” the court said.

In response, the chairperson of the CAQM stated that three subcommittees have been convening one meeting every three months.

The Supreme Court responded , saying, “We wonder how they can effectively perform their tasks with such infrequent meetings.”

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, informed the court about the steps taken, such as issuing advisories and guidelines, to control stubble burning. However, the top court remarked, "It is all in the air, nothing has been shown regarding what has been done in the National Capital Region (NCR) states."

The court's observations highlight the urgent need for decisive action to combat air pollution and improve air quality in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)