Tasty take on tradition

Ahead of Navratri, here’s a vegan twist to your favourite sweets. Saritha Sreedharan, a nutritionist and supporter of Veganuary India, shares guilt-free, dairy-free, and flourless sweets that honour both tradition and wellness.

Ingredients

Winter carrots (Gajar): 2, big

Jaggery powder/Brown sugar: 1 cup

Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp

Dry ginger powder: 1/4 tsp

Nuts/seeds: 3 tsp, finely chopped

METHOD

Peel the carrots and mince them to fine consistency in a vegetable shredder. Carrot size should look like motichoor.

Heat a heavy bottom pan. Add the minced carrots to the pan and roast them while tossing periodically on medium heat.

After about five-six minutes when the carrots are soft, add the jaggery powder/ brown sugar, mix well and allow it to cook for sometime.

Sprinkle cardamom powder, nuts, and ginger powder.

On medium heat, cook till the carrots get to binding consistency.

Try making a small laddu to check if it’s ready to bind. If not, cook for a few more minutes.