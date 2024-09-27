Tasty take on tradition

Ahead of Navratri, here’s a vegan twist to your favourite sweets. Saritha Sreedharan, a nutritionist and supporter of Veganuary India, shares guilt-free, dairy-free, and flourless sweets that honour both tradition and wellness.
Ingredients
Winter carrots (Gajar): 2, big
Jaggery powder/Brown sugar: 1 cup
Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp
Dry ginger powder: 1/4 tsp
Nuts/seeds: 3 tsp, finely chopped
METHOD
Peel the carrots and mince them to fine consistency in a vegetable shredder. Carrot size should look like motichoor.
Heat a heavy bottom pan. Add the minced carrots to the pan and roast them while tossing periodically on medium heat.
After about five-six minutes when the carrots are soft, add the jaggery powder/ brown sugar, mix well and allow it to cook for sometime.
Sprinkle cardamom powder, nuts, and ginger powder.
On medium heat, cook till the carrots get to binding consistency.
Try making a small laddu to check if it’s ready to bind. If not, cook for a few more minutes.
Allow this mixture to cool for a minute before making the laddus.
Ingredients
Any nut milk: 2 cups
Sabudana: 3/4 cup, soaked
Custard apple: 1 cup, deseeded and mashed
Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp
Saffron: a few strands Mixed seeds, roasted: for garnish
METHOD
Soak sabudana in water for three to four hours.
Heat a little oil in a pan and cook sabudana till they become transparent.
Add thick nut milk, cardamom powder, saffron and mix well.
Let it to cook for a few minutes. Be careful to not boil the milk.
Remove from the heat and add mashed custard apple.
Serve in bowls and garnish with roasted mixed seeds.
Ingredients
Almond: 1 cup
Jaggery powder: 3/4 cup
Water: 1/2 cup
Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp
Saffron: a few strands
Any nut milk: 1/2 cup
METHOD
Powder almonds finely, do not remove the peel.
Use a pan with a handle. Add all the above ingredients to the pan. Mix well.
On medium heat, cook by stirring periodically.
As the almonds cook, the oil from the nuts are released, which is sufficient for the halwa. Cook till you get a halwa consistency.
Transfer to a bowl while it is still warm. Garnish with any crushed seeds.
The halwa can be stored for three days in a refrigerator.
You can choose to add fresh mango pulp as a topping.