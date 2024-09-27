Unmasking the silent killer

Amid times marked by mass layoffs, stagnant wages, and an uncertain market, urban India, especially on social media, turned its attention recently to the ‘productivity’ of Indian workers in comparison to those in advanced economies. These discussions were triggered by billionaire NR Narayana Murthy’s call for a 70-hour workweek, which received support from some entrepreneurs, backlash from workers, and warnings from health experts. The recent death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant at a Pune-based multinational company, allegedly due to work-related stress, has reignited intense debate about toxicity in Indian corporate culture and reinforced concerns raised by health professionals.

The death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, only four months into her role, highlights persistent issues of burnout, excessive workloads, and the misguided notion that longer hours increase productivity. “This girl was placed in a high pressure, toxic environment with a tough set of leaders. She had no choice but to perform under that pressure. Some of this behaviour is simply unacceptable,” notes entrepreneur Priya Chetty-Rajagopal.

Santhosh S, a seasoned tech professional, explains that systemic pressures in India often drive employees to overwork. “Why do employees work so much? Because their managers demand it. And why do managers push so hard? Because their superiors expect it. This runs all the way up,” he says. “Some companies place employees in performance improvement plans (PIP) even if they are performing well. They pick some regardless, forcing staff to exceed expectations, often measured by longer hours or fewer days off. Over time, this erodes work-life balance. Even profitable companies resort to layoffs under the guise of reorganisation, affecting both work and personal lives.”

Santhosh points out that new employees often feel pressure to maintain an extravagant lifestyle despite being underpaid. “At a previous job, I was accidentally copied on an email about client billing. I found out that my work was billed at $17 an hour, but I was paid only $650 for the entire month. Similarly, startups may offer high salaries but often expect one employee to do the work of two or three,” he reflects.

Dr Meghna Singhal, a clinical psychologist, highlights the impact of overwork on health. “When people overwork, they sacrifice sleep and exercise, harming both physical and mental health. Overworking leads to mistakes, reduced efficiency, and stifled creativity – qualities vital for many jobs,” she explains.