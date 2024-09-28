AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to soon vacate CM residence in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will soon vacate the official residence of Delhi chief minister in Civil Lines area of the city, with an intensive search on to look for a new house near his New Delhi constituency, the party said on Saturday.

Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi chief minister earlier this month, said he would vacate the official flagstaff road residence during the Navratri period.

Kejriwal is prioritising locations near his assembly constituency at New Delhi, as he intends to remain connected with the people there," the Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) said in a statement.