BJP, Congress leaders seen campaigning on DU campus

NEW DELHI: BJP’s workers, its councillors and senior Congress leaders who have been associated with the DUSU for over 15 years now were all seen on the campus on Friday campaigning and offering support to their respective student organisations.

Even though any sort of campaign during the voting was illegal and against the Lyngdoh guidelines, these workers were apparently distributing the ballot number stickers to the students and stood outside certain colleges wearing the party badges.

The BJP’s Delhi Mandal President was also seen flying the ABVP stickers and raising slogans outside the Swami Shraddhanand College. A BJP Councillor from Pooth Khurd, Anju Aman Kumar shared her photos from outside one of the DU Colleges on X.

Congress leaders also did not leave any stone unturned to support their student candidates. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, AICC Spokesperson Ragini Nayak and AICC member Ashok Basoya, who is also a former DUSU joint secretary, and Youth Congress Delhi Block President Alankritt Marwah were present on the campus on Friday and were seen distributing the pamphlets among students.