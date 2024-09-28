Delhi hospital treats woman patient with two gallbladders

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old female got admitted herself to a city hospital after excruciating pain in her abdomen which was recurring for several months. Little did she know that the reason behind repeated episodes of pain would come out as a rare health condition that affects one in 34,000 people.

The patient had a 4 cm gallstone lodged in one of the gallbladders. Upon evaluation, doctors at PSRI Hospital diagnosed the condition, which involved two fully developed gallbladders, each with its own cystic duct draining into the same bile duct.

“Upon evaluation, the patient’s condition was confirmed to be duplex gallbladder—one of the rarest congenital anomalies in the biliary system, occurring in fewer 1 in 34,000 individuals. This rare anomaly involves two separate gallbladders, each functioning independently but sharing a common bile drainage system,” said Dr Bhushan Bhole, Senior Consultant - Liver transplant & G I Surgery, PSRI Hospital

According to doctors, the size of the gallstone and the rarity of the anatomical structure made the case complex, requiring careful surgical planning.

The lady was initially advised to undergo an open surgery with possible endoscopy at the previous hospital, which caused significant anxiety and hesitation. However, given the patient’s concerns about open surgery, it was decided to proceed with a laparoscopic (minimally invasive) approach. Despite the anatomical complexity, the laparoscopic procedure was completed successfully.

“The patient had an uneventful recovery post-surgery. She was monitored for 48 hours at the hospital, after which she was discharged in stable condition,” Bhole added.