Driver, five others booked in Delhi for transporting 238 sheep, goats cramped in truck

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has bound down six people for allegedly transporting sheep and goats, more than six times the allowed capacity in a cramped space of a truck.

According to the police, several animals were injured due to the space constraint, following which a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered. DCP (North) MK Meena said a PCR call was received about a truck overloaded with sheep and goats moving from Majnu Ka Tilla towards Kashmere Gate.

“The truck was checked and some animals were found injured. The driver of the truck and five other accused persons were detained,” the DCP said. A total of 238 sheep and goats were found loaded.

The accused disclosed that they had brought sheep and goats from different places in Rajasthan and were going to Gazipur Mandi, Delhi, to sell the animals. They stated that the truck was loaded to more than its capacity to save the fair charges.

According to the transportation rules, a normal truck can carry only 40 sheep or goats and while a large truck is allowed to transport more than 40 sheep or goats, but if it is having a separate cage with adequate distance.

The DCP added that all the animals were medically examined.