DUSU polls: First-time voters hope promises to be kept

NEW DELHI: On the polling day of Delhi University’s Student Union elections (DUSU) held on Friday, thousands of students came to cast their votes at both the collegiate and central student union levels. Several of these students were first-time voters.

Going by the student union leaders, the voter turnout was low.

For several students, the parties’ manifestos, promises and issues addressed by the candidates helped in moulding the voting behaviour while some students came out to vote to just be a part of the polling exercise.

One of the first-time voters, Dhriti Sharma from Ramjas College, said, “I have just voted in an election (DUSU) where, deep down, I know none of the candidates of any party or union would fulfil any of the promises in their manifesto. But still, I’ve fulfilled my responsibility.”

Another voter waiting for his turn in queue outside the Law campus, Vishesh Ahuja said, “We have been waiting for this day for a long time, to enjoy and be part of University politics. We can see a major competition between the student bodies of Congress and RSS. Let’s hope for the best results.”

Similarly, Srijan Kashyap, a fresher in Hansraj College, said, “I wish to vote for a much-needed metro pass for students, a halt on the fee hike and a safe and secure campus.”