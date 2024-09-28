Grab, grub, and gorge

September is raining with festive fever in Delhi-NCR. From the Burrp Fest that brought craft beers from September 5th to 8th to the Sundowner Festival held on September 21st and 22nd bringing in an artist lineup, food and drinks, there’s no let-up. Adding to the list is The Grub Fest, touted as India’s largest and premier food

festival. The food extravaganza that started in 2015 has since then travelled to cities like Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Chandigarh bringing in good food, soulful music and new attractions with every edition. It now makes a grand return to Delhi this year on September 28 and 29 for its ‘Autumn Bliss’ themed edition at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

A food fiesta

Visitors can expect exquisite culinary delights from over 100 food stalls and pop-ups from esteemed restaurants, celebrated chefs and international food chains including city-based European fine dining Indie QLA, continental eateries like Perilicious, popular cafés like Social, and Nukkad, as well as Mumbai-based Asian resto-bar Akina and Pan-Asian restaurant Nom Nom.

“This year’s Grub Fest will also feature some exciting international food chains, such as Da Vinci Gourmet and the iconic Hard Rock café. The real focus remains on promoting local, homegrown brands,” says Aman Kumar, the fest’s founder. A key attraction: cocktails crafted by city’s finest mixologists, all under one roof.