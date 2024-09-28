Grab, grub, and gorge

September is raining with festive fever in Delhi-NCR. From the Burrp Fest that brought craft beers from September 5th to 8th to the Sundowner Festival held on September 21st and 22nd bringing in an artist lineup, food and drinks, there’s no let-up. Adding to the list is The Grub Fest, touted as India’s largest and premier food
festival. The food extravaganza that started in 2015 has since then travelled to cities like Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Chandigarh bringing in good food, soulful music and new attractions with every edition. It now makes a grand return to Delhi this year on September 28 and 29 for its ‘Autumn Bliss’ themed edition at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
A food fiesta
Visitors can expect exquisite culinary delights from over 100 food stalls and pop-ups from esteemed restaurants, celebrated chefs and international food chains including city-based European fine dining Indie QLA, continental eateries like Perilicious, popular cafés like Social, and Nukkad, as well as Mumbai-based Asian resto-bar Akina and Pan-Asian restaurant Nom Nom.
“This year’s Grub Fest will also feature some exciting international food chains, such as Da Vinci Gourmet and the iconic Hard Rock café. The real focus remains on promoting local, homegrown brands,” says Aman Kumar, the fest’s founder. A key attraction: cocktails crafted by city’s finest mixologists, all under one roof.
Visitors can also look forward to an impressive artiste line-up including feet-tapping performances by Krsna, Varun Jain, Ami Mishra, Juss, Intense, The PropheC, and Aryan Sharma, amongst others.
Conceptual spaces
The venue will be adorned with cascading vines of vibrant flowers and twinkling fairy lights. Sparkling archways and garlands will beautify the walkways. However, there are new attractions planned such as Picnic Park and the Beer Garden.
The Picnic Park is designed specially keeping in mind the relaxation of families while the Beer Garden with rustic wooden accents will create a sociable ambience to enjoy craft brews. “Both the spaces are designed with a focus on community and creating a more inclusive, comfortable atmosphere for all,” says Kumar.
The festival will also have a Ferris Wheel offering aerial views of the city, and a gaming arcade. “The Grub Arcade, which is an interactive space packed with games and entertainment, will offer fun activities for all ages. It’s designed to be a hub of excitement, perfect for groups and families who want to enjoy both great food and entertainment,” Kumar adds. Apart from that, visitors can have picture-perfect clicks at themed booths, a chocolate fountain station, and shop for souvenirs and local handcrafted items that will be on display.
The Grub Fest will be held from September 28 and 29 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar, from 2 pm to 10pm. Tickets at Paytm Insider