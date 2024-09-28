Homeopathic doctor arrested in Delhi for running psychotropic drug manufacturing racket

NEW DELHI: A homoeopathic doctor, earlier conferred with ‘Indian Achiever’s Award’, was arrested with six people for illegally manufacturing Alprazolam powder. a psychotropic drug used to treat anxiety disorders, in Hisar and supplying it to the national capital, police said on Friday. Drugs worth Rs 4.20 crore were recovered.

The six were identified as Dr Naveen Aggarwal (CEO of herbal healthcare company Biocase Foods & Extracts Pvt Ltd), Rajender Kumar Mishra alias RP, Ram Ashish Maurya alias Pappu, Anand Kumar alias Sonu (owner of a pharmaceutical company called Sakshi Enterprises Ltd), Deepak Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar.

DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said they got a tip-off that Rajender Prasad Mishra would come near Aggarwal Sweets, Main Wazirabad Road, Delhi to take a consignment of Alprazolam powder from one of his aides.

Police formed a team, which laid a trap at the specified location and at the instance of the secret informer, Mishra was held and 18 kg Alprazolam powder found from his possession.

On interrogation, Mishra disclosed that he works as a carrier in a drug cartel involved in the supply of Alprazolam powder. He also revealed that he procured the Alprazolam powder from Ram Ashish Maurya to deliver it to Anand Kumar in Karawal Nagar, Delhi.