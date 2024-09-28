Homeopathic doctor arrested in Delhi for running psychotropic drug manufacturing racket

NEW DELHI: A homoeopathic doctor, earlier conferred with ‘Indian Achiever’s Award’, was arrested with six people for illegally manufacturing Alprazolam powder. a psychotropic drug used to treat anxiety disorders, in Hisar and supplying it to the national capital, police said on Friday. Drugs worth Rs 4.20 crore were recovered.
The six were identified as Dr Naveen Aggarwal (CEO of herbal healthcare company Biocase Foods & Extracts Pvt Ltd), Rajender Kumar Mishra alias RP, Ram Ashish Maurya alias Pappu, Anand Kumar alias Sonu (owner of a pharmaceutical company called Sakshi Enterprises Ltd), Deepak Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar.
DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said they got a tip-off that Rajender Prasad Mishra would come near Aggarwal Sweets, Main Wazirabad Road, Delhi to take a consignment of Alprazolam powder from one of his aides.
Police formed a team, which laid a trap at the specified location and at the instance of the secret informer, Mishra was held and 18 kg Alprazolam powder found from his possession.
On interrogation, Mishra disclosed that he works as a carrier in a drug cartel involved in the supply of Alprazolam powder. He also revealed that he procured the Alprazolam powder from Ram Ashish Maurya to deliver it to Anand Kumar in Karawal Nagar, Delhi.
“Raids were conducted to nab Ram Ashish Maurya and Anand Kumar, but both were absconding. However, Rs 1.17 crore was recovered from their houses. Later, accused Ram Ashish Maurya, Anand Kumar and Deepak Kumar were arrested,” the DCP said.
On interrogation, Deepak disclosed that Alprazolam powder was manufactured in a unit of Biocase Foods and Extracts Pvt Ltd in Hisar. Its owner Dr Naveen Aggarwal was then arrested.
“Traces of Alprazolam powder were found and lifted from the factory by an FSL team. It was found that accused Deepak took shelter at the house of Mukesh Kumar, who was held,” the DCP said.
Goel said action under financial investigation was also taken against them. “Action for freezing the factory in Hisar and two built-up properties and a car of accused Anand Kumar is under process,” he said.