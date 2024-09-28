Keeping the enigma alive

The mother-daughter bond

Kiran points out how her mother, with her love for the arts, would have loved the festival and several good performances that have graced the stage each year. An Odissi dancer herself, Kiran reminisces about her time when she would tour with her mother when she would work at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre. “I used to tour when I didn’t have holidays at school. She was in Prithvi theatre with my father Kameshwarnath Segal. My dance training started with her there. The theatrical and dance part comes to me naturally because both my parents are dancers,” she says.

She fondly recalls Zohra as not only a brilliant artist but also a mother who was like a friend. “You could talk about anything to her. Nothing embarrassed her or me. I mean, one felt free, you didn’t feel shy or anything,” she says with a laugh. Kiran remembers moments from when she was younger and often fought with her mother.

“As she got older, she would sometimes do things which used to annoy me. And then I would scold her but I would do so out of worry. Then one day as I was scolding her, she shouted and said, ‘I’m your mother, you’re not my mother’.

Then after 10 minutes, when both of us were calmer, I would try to talk to her. I’d tell her: ‘Suppose you fell down or you fractured your leg or something? The whole household comes to a standstill and then you would be bedridden.’ Then she would keep quiet, think about it and concede,” the dancer says.

A memorialisation

The festival, Kiran explains, is important for her as she wants Zohra and her contribution to the arts to be remembered.

“I want viewers to have a good and happy memory of the festival. And perhaps remember Zohra Segal for what she was. Initially, when we had a photographic exhibition, the curator had put together a beautiful exhibition on her life in the foyer.

So, people would come, read and look at it, see so many things they didn’t know about her. They would take back these little memories of hers, which was nice, but not enough. We wanted it to be more than that. With this festival, we hope people will see her in a different light,” she says.