Promise of pothole-free Delhi remains unfulfilled

NEW DELHI: In the past three years, Arvind Kejriwal must have directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to conduct an assessment of the roads in the city on four occasions, however, the promise of making the national capital pothole free remains unfulfilled.

Even after years of various projects being proposed for many of the so-called ‘pain points’ in the city in terms of bad roads, the conditions of many of them remain the same.

It was on October 2, 2021 when the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the PWD officials to make the national capital roads pothole-free in the next 10 days and repair broken patches by October 20 to ensure smooth travel for people.

Kejriwal, in a statement, had also shared Public Works Department’s survey report which said that as many as 1,357 potholes and 309 patches were identified to be repaired.

Following this, the then deputy chief minister and also the Public Works Department minister Manish Sisodia promised in February 2022 that Delhi will be made pothole-free within a month but nothing happened on ground.

Concerned over the pathetic condition of the roads in Delhi yet again, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged Chief Minister Atishi to start the repair work of Delhi roads on a ‘war footing’. After reading out a letter in the Assembly, he handed it over to Chief Minister Atishi.