Delhi govt to launch new version of single window system soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government is set to launch a beta version of a Single Window System (SWS) aimed at simplifying the approval process and reducing compliance burdens for businesses, as announced by Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday.

Bharadwaj explained that the SWS will serve as a comprehensive platform where entrepreneurs can obtain all necessary statutory approvals to initiate commercial activities. Currently, investors must navigate multiple licenses and clearances from various government agencies, often dealing with fragmented information across numerous acts, rules, and regulations.

“It (SWS) will act as a single interface for Investors to apply for all statutory clearances, as prescribed by the State from time to time,” an official statement said.