Delhi police rescues minor kidnapped by drug addict from train

NEW DELHI: An 8-year-old girl, kidnapped from south Delhi by a 21-year-old drug addict, was safely rescued by the Delhi Police from a running train in Bihar’s Buxar district, an official said on Friday. The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar, was addicted to smack and had no money to support his addiction.

DCP (south) Ankti Chauhan said a man who lives in Jonapur, Fatehpur Beri and works as a labourer reported to police on September 23 that around 7 pm, when he returned home after work, he found that his daughter was missing. He searched for her in the locality, but all in vain,” the DCP said.

He told the police that his wife had passed away.

“From the analysis of CCTV footage, the team managed to find out that a person was taking the girl with him,” the DCP said. The photo of the accused was developed, and his identity was revealed as Rohit, who had been staying at the house of an acquaintance for the last two to three days. Meanwhile, Rohit called the complainant on his mobile and demanded Rs 20,000 be transferred to his mobile, calling him multiple times.

“Through technical surveillance and analysis, the location of the mobile number of the alleged person was zeroed down at Buxar, Bihar.

The police also developed the live location of various trains from Delhi to Bihar and pinpointed at least 3 trains heading towards Patna. Finally, one running train was found, and the mobile location was found to match,” the officer said.

The cops then alerted the Railway Police of Buxar and Arrah, who caught the accused from the running train and safely rescued the minor girl.

The accused disclosed that he is addicted to smack and had no money to support his addiction. To fulfil his needs, he kidnaps the girl in hopes of extorting money from her family.